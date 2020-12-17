Michael Jordan Receives Votes as NBA's Worst Governor by League Insiders

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, but his perception as a governor is on the other end of the spectrum.

In an anonymous survey conducted by Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, a total of 31 people (13 executives, 10 front office personnel, six scouts and two coaches) voted on the best and worst governors in the NBA.

While Jordan didn't finish among the six worst in the voting, the Charlotte Hornets governor did fall into the "others receiving votes" category for worst governor.

As part of the vote, which required each participant to vote for three governors in each category, Vivek Ranadive of the Sacramento Kings was voted as the worst with 23.5 votes, followed by Robert Sarver of the Phoenix Suns (23) and James Dolan of the New York Knicks (21).

The top three best governors were voted as Steve Ballmer of the Los Angeles Clippers (20.5), Micky Arison of the Miami Heat (14) and Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks (11).

Jordan, who is the NBA's only Black majority governor, has headed up the Charlotte franchise since 2010-11 when he took over for Robert Johnson.

During Jordan's 10 seasons as majority governor of the Hornets (formerly the Bobcats), the team has posted an overall record of 320-467.

Charlotte has reached the playoffs only twice during that stretch and has finished with a winning record just twice under Jordan as well. The Hornets/Bobcats franchise has not won a playoff series during MJ's tenure, either.

The Hornets have now gone four consecutive seasons without a winning record or playoff appearance, and they are coming off a 23-42 record last season.

While the Hornets made some noise this offseason by signing Gordon Hayward and selecting LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, they have an uphill climb when it comes to returning to the postseason.

Jordan was synonymous with excellence during his playing career, as he led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships and won six NBA Finals MVP awards.

That has yet to translate to success as a governor, but he may at least have the Hornets on the right track after an infusion of talent via free agency and the draft.