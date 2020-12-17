    Clippers' Ballmer, Kings' Ranadive Voted Best, Worst Governors by NBA Insiders

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 17, 2020

    From left, Los Angeles Clippers team chairman Steve Ballmer introduces Paul George and Kawhi Leonard at a press conference at the Green Meadows Recreation Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
    Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

    Steve Ballmer of the Los Angeles Clippers and Vivek Ranadive of the Sacramento Kings sit on opposite ends of the NBA team governor spectrum, according to people who work in the league.

    Per The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov, a survey of 31 NBA insiders ranked Ballmer as the best team governor, while Ranadive finished just below Robert Sarver of the Phoenix Suns as the worst team governor.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Expert's Way-Too-Soon Top 50 Big Board 📊

      @Jonwass drops his rankings for the 2021 NBA draft

      Expert's Way-Too-Soon Top 50 Big Board 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Expert's Way-Too-Soon Top 50 Big Board 📊

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Who Will Demand a Trade Next? 😡

      Predicting the next wave of NBA stars to shake up the league

      Who Will Demand a Trade Next? 😡
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Who Will Demand a Trade Next? 😡

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Buying or Selling NBA Buzz 💰

      The latest news around the league right before the regular season

      Buying or Selling NBA Buzz 💰
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Buying or Selling NBA Buzz 💰

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting the NBA's Top 25 Wings 🔮

      @danfavale reveals picks for the best wings in our latest 2021 player rankings

      Predicting the NBA's Top 25 Wings 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Predicting the NBA's Top 25 Wings 🔮

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report