Clippers' Ballmer, Kings' Ranadive Voted Best, Worst Governors by NBA Insiders

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Steve Ballmer of the Los Angeles Clippers and Vivek Ranadive of the Sacramento Kings sit on opposite ends of the NBA team governor spectrum, according to people who work in the league.

Per The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov, a survey of 31 NBA insiders ranked Ballmer as the best team governor, while Ranadive finished just below Robert Sarver of the Phoenix Suns as the worst team governor.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.