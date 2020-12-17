College Football Recruiting Rankings: Top 2020 Schools After Early NSD

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The kings of college football recruiting are once again atop 247Sports' team rankings as the class of 2021 cycle nears its conclusion.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs have firm grips on the top three positions after landing a good chunk of the nation's top high school talent.

Alabama and Ohio State did most of their work before national signing day, while Georgia bolstered its class by landing a 5-star commitment Wednesday.

The other elite college football programs followed the top three in the overall team rankings. The LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers complete the top five. The Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Miami Hurricanes all have top-10 classes.