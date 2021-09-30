5-Star PG Jaden Bradley Commits to Alabama over Arizona

Photo Credit: 247Sports/GoFlashWin

Point guard Jaden Bradley committed to Alabama on Thursday as part of the 2022 college basketball recruiting class.

ESPN's Paul Biancardi reported the decision:

Bradley is a 5-star prospect and ranked as the No. 18 overall player in the 2022 group, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also listed as the third-best point guard and the No. 6 recruit from the state of Florida.

The 6'3", 185-pound IMG Academy standout is a floor general in every sense of the description. He's played beyond his years in terms of running an offense and leadership while showcasing great vision and distribution skills to make himself a high-end prospect.

He's also displayed terrific end-to-end speed that should make him a weapon on fast breaks.

Last July, Bradley told 247Sports' Brian Snow he was looking for the program that would best allow him to put those talents on display.

"I think a fast-paced system where the coaches let the players play a little bit is best for me," Bradley said. "Also, I want to go somewhere that puts their guards in a lot of ball screens where they are willing to push the tempo and get up and down the court."

He's got all the tools to become a one-and-done college player if that's the path he decides to take.

While it's too early to project exactly where he'll fit in for head coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide, he could be a great fit as the first guard off the bench running the second-unit offense if he doesn't crack the starting lineup right away as a freshman. It wouldn't be a surprise if he's an immediate starter, though.