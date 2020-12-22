    Gordon Hayward Plans to Play for Hornets vs. Cavaliers After Finger Injury

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 22, 2020
    Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward plays against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Charlotte, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    Chris Carlson/Associated Press

    Charlotte Hornets small forward Gordon Hayward plans to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers despite dealing with a fractured finger, per Ashley Stroehlein of NBC Charlotte.

    He suffered the injury to his shooting hand in a preseason loss to the Toronto Raptors, saying his return would be based on "pain tolerance and comfort level." 

    It appears the injury will not cause him to miss any regular-season games.

    Hayward's 2019-20 season was disrupted by multiple injuries, so the hope is that the start to his tenure in North Carolina isn't derailed by the same issues that marred his time with the Boston Celtics

    The 30-year-old signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Hornets after opting out in Boston during the offseason. That was considered quite a gamble after Hayward suffered a fractured hand in November, dealt with a Grade 3 ankle sprain during the playoffs in August and saw his level of play decline overall.

    Hayward averaged 10.8 points and 4.0 assists per postseason game but was only available for five contests in the playoffs. 

    Charlotte is hoping the latest issue won't have too much of an effect on his play.

