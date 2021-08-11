5-Star PF Kijani Wright Commits to USC over Texas, Stanford, Arkansas

Photo credit: 247Sports

The USC Trojans landed a commitment from elite 2022 prospect Kijani Wright.

The power forward announced his decision Wednesday, via The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears:



Wright is considered a 5-star recruit and the No. 12 overall player in his class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

At 6'9", 235 pounds, he has good size for the position to go with his developed offensive game. Jerry Meyer of 247Sports compared him to a young Al Horford, noting they "have similar size and a lethal jump hook."

Being compared to a five-time NBA All-Star is high praise, although Wright has the tools to live up to it as someone who can make an early impact at the next level. He can score at multiple levels, finishing with his back to the basket or shooting consistently out to three-point range.

Add in his solid rebounding and he could be a coach's dream in the post.

The California native doesn't have the athleticism of some other top prospects in the class, but his other physical tools should let him succeed without jumping out of the building.

With the Trojans, Wright should become an immediate contributor and likely a go-to option from the start of his freshman year. The double-double threat could be a key player as the squad tries to compete with the best teams in the Pac-12.

Head coach Andy Enfield led USC to the Elite Eight last season, and top prospects like this will keep the team rolling.

The forward could also be headed to the NBA before too long if he continues to produce at a high level.