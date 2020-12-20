Daniel Jones Ruled out for Giants vs. Browns with Injury; Colt McCoy to Start

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is out for Sunday night's game against the Cleveland Browns due to hamstring and ankle injuries.

Jones had been limited in practice all week and was originally listed as questionable.

The 23-year-old's sophomore season has been hindered by a rash of injuries. After he suffered a hamstring injury during the Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Colt McCoy stepped in and led the Giants to a win against the Seattle Seahawks the following week.

When Jones returned to action against the Arizona Cardinals, he suffered a new injury to his lower leg, and his status against the Browns was uncertain.

The Duke product had a solid first year in the NFL after the Giants selected him with the sixth overall pick in 2019. He had 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while rushing for 279 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games.

This year, Jones has 2,462 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions while nearly doubling his rushing yards with 403.

The Giants have coped without Jones thus far, but it's unknown how they will fare with McCoy for the rest of the season given he hasn't started more than four games in a season since 2011, back when he was in Cleveland.