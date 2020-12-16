    Report: Daniel Jones in Doubt to Play for Giants vs. Browns Because of Injuries

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws during the first half of NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    New York Giants head coach Joe Judge said quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a separate leg injury unrelated to his injured hamstring in last week's game and his status for the team's upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns is uncertain, per multiple reports.  

    The 23-year-old already missed time this season with a hamstring injury, although he was fairly durable on his way to 13 games as a rookie last year.

    New York made Jones its franchise quarterback when it selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and he completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding 279 yards and two scores on the ground in his first season.

    The Duke product has responded with 2,462 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions through the air and 403 yards and a score on the ground in 2020.

    Jones has struggled with consistency for much of the year, and the Giants may not miss much in the immediate future if they just rely on the rushing attack and ask Colt McCoy to be a game manager if the starter is sidelined, much like he was in a win over the Seattle Seahawks.

    McCoy is best known for his collegiate days at Texas, but he could have a chance to notch some important wins for the Giants if Jones remains sidelined with this latest setback.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Giants injury report: Daniel Jones, Kevin Zeitler limited

      Giants injury report: Daniel Jones, Kevin Zeitler limited
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Giants injury report: Daniel Jones, Kevin Zeitler limited

      Dan Benton
      via Giants Wire

      JuJu Won’t Stop Dancing

      Steelers WR says he won’t ‘stop being myself’: ‘I’m going to keep being the JuJu I came to be’

      JuJu Won’t Stop Dancing
      NFL logo
      NFL

      JuJu Won’t Stop Dancing

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Lions OL Has Fractured Throat

      Frank Ragnow played through a 'fractured throat' last week and still managed to finish the game 😳 (Rapoport)

      Lions OL Has Fractured Throat
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lions OL Has Fractured Throat

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Jones Has Another Leg Injury

      Daniel Jones has second ‘lower leg’ injury that could keep him from playing vs. Browns

      Jones Has Another Leg Injury
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Jones Has Another Leg Injury

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report