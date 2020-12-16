Report: Daniel Jones in Doubt to Play for Giants vs. Browns Because of Injuries

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge said quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a separate leg injury unrelated to his injured hamstring in last week's game and his status for the team's upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns is uncertain, per multiple reports.

The 23-year-old already missed time this season with a hamstring injury, although he was fairly durable on his way to 13 games as a rookie last year.

New York made Jones its franchise quarterback when it selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and he completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding 279 yards and two scores on the ground in his first season.

The Duke product has responded with 2,462 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions through the air and 403 yards and a score on the ground in 2020.

Jones has struggled with consistency for much of the year, and the Giants may not miss much in the immediate future if they just rely on the rushing attack and ask Colt McCoy to be a game manager if the starter is sidelined, much like he was in a win over the Seattle Seahawks.

McCoy is best known for his collegiate days at Texas, but he could have a chance to notch some important wins for the Giants if Jones remains sidelined with this latest setback.