Report: Giants 'Very Optimistic' Daniel Jones Will Return from Injury in Week 14

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

With Colt McCoy under center for the second consecutive week, the New York Giants are reportedly "very optimistic" that starting quarterback Daniel Jones will be back in time for next Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Jones was sidelined in the Giants' Week 12 game with a hamstring injury, after bringing the Giants to a 4-7 record by adding 2,335 passing yards and eight touchdowns in addition to 403 yards on the run, following up a rookie campaign that saw the 23-year-old post 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns with a 61.9 completion percentage in 13 games last season.

McCoy made his first appearance of the season in Week 12 when he replaced the injured starter and threw for 31 yards on six completions. He last saw significant action in 2018, when he made two starts for Washington.

Amid a 1-7 start to the season, it might not have mattered who was under center for the Giants, but now that they are battling to keep hold of first place in the dismal NFC East, the 34-year-old is inheriting a team with more on the line.