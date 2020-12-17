Predicting the Next Wave of NBA Stars to Demand a Trade

1 of 5

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

The ink is still drying on Fox's new five-year, $163 million contract extension, which is as good a reason as any to exclude him from this discussion. But he's sitting on the periphery for the very real possibility that his supporting cast could struggle to keep pace with his ascension.

A nightly supplier of 21.1 points and 6.8 assists this past season, he should be trending toward All-Star honors, but his Northern California home makes it tricky. The Kings haven't been to the playoffs since 2006. On a related note, they've only spawned a single All-Star since then (DeMarcus Cousins).

Stardom is seldom realized without team success in this league, so it's on Sacramento to prove to Fox that he can enjoy that kind of recognition without having to move. This roster must mature at a rapid rate to make that happen, particularly Marvin Bagley III, who might forever be known in Kings lore as could-have-been-Luka Doncic.

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers



Ever since LeBron James left Northeast Ohio, Love has been leading a fish-out-of-water existence with the rebuilding Cavaliers. He'd surely be long gone by now if his contract weren't so onerous (three years, $91.5 million remaining).

But including him as an actual prediction would require two assumptions we can't quite make.

The first is that he still qualifies as a star. Maybe he meets the definition by stature, but the stat sheet can't quite see it (three straight seasons with fewer than 18 points per game).

The second is that he hasn't already asked out. While there's nothing on record, that feels highly unlikely given his situation and the team's, not to mention a January report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst that Love "absolutely, totally wants to get out of there."

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

This is sure to ruffle feathers in Salt Lake City, but that's not the intention. Nor is it the intention to suggest Mitchell is anything but fully committed to the franchise for now, which probably doesn't need to be said considering he inked a five-year, $163 million extension in November.

Rather, the intention is just to file this name away as a possible restless star down the line.

The Jazz are aiming to maximize their contending chances, which they certainly should. The only potential issue is what happens when those support pieces are no longer around to help the 24-year-old Mitchell go for gold. Rudy Gobert is approaching unrestricted free agency. Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles are all on the wrong side of 30. Derrick Favors will get there in July.

Utah is running uncomfortably light on obvious long-term keepers beyond Mitchell, which could be a thorny issue at some point. Barring an unexpected change, the Jazz won't suddenly become a destination franchise, so they'll have to draft or trade for impact players. That's a tricky task for a club that will only have a lottery pick if disaster strikes.

It's enough to make Mitchell think about his future—eventually.