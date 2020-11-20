Davis Bertans, Wizards Agree to New 5-Year, $80M Contract in Free Agency

Nick Wass/Associated Press

After a breakout season, Davis Bertans will remain with the Washington Wizards after agreeing to a five-year, $80 million extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In his first year with the Wizards last season, Bertans finished second on the team with an average of 15.4 points per game, nearly double his previous career high. Though he mostly came off the bench, he set personal bests in points, rebounds (4.5), assists (1.7) and steals (0.7) per game.

The 6'10" power forward is especially valuable offensively with his ability to spread the floor, shooting 42.4 percent from three-point range in 2019-20 and 41.1 percent for his career. This has been a reliable part of his game dating back to his time in Europe.

Originally a second-round pick in the 2011 draft, the Latvian remained in Europe for another six years, spending time in Slovenia, Serbia and Spain.

Bertans finally came to the NBA for the 2016-17 season, spending three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. Though he was mostly used as a reserve, he saw regular action throughout this span, improving his production each season.

He averaged 8.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game during the 2018-19 campaign before being traded to Washington in a three-way deal in July 2019.

The 28-year-old showed this past year what he can do when given more of an opportunity and parlayed that into a big new deal.

With John Wall set to return in 2020-21 alongside Bradley Beal, Bertans can help the Wizards get back into playoff contention after back-to-back losing seasons.