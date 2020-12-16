Rockets' HC Stephen Silas Says James Harden 'Good' in Preseason Debut

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas was happy with what he saw from James Harden in Harden's preseason debut as Houston beat the San Antonio Spurs 112-98 on Tuesday.

"He was good," Silas told reporters. "I mean, he's obviously a great player and can do so many things on the floor, on and off the ball. Defensively, he has great hands and makes plays and is smart. So to have him out there was great."

Harden was late in arriving to the team's training camp, having attended a party in Atlanta and reportedly seen in Las Vegas rather than remaining in his home market.

An unflattering photo of the eight-time All-Star from pregame warm-ups Tuesday made the rounds on social media:

In his defense, he looked slimmer in a video from a Monday workout the Rockets posted to their official account.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Harden is clearly playing his way back into game form. He shot 3-of-10 from the field for 12 points and had three turnovers to four assists in 21 minutes on the floor.

"I don't know how close he is," Silas said of Harden. "I haven't been around him enough to know the answer."

The Rockets wrap up their preseason Thursday against the Spurs before opening the regular season Dec. 23 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.