Free Agents Las Vegas Raiders Must Consider in 2021 NFL Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders targeted defensive upgrades during the 2020 offseason, but they did not do enough to shore up a unit that hasn't performed well in the run-up to the NFL postseason.

Despite losing three of their last four games, the Raiders are still in the playoff mix; but if they continue to lose, the focus will shift swiftly to the 2021 offseason.

In addition to landing a new defensive coordinator after Paul Guenther's firing, head coach Jon Gruden needs to dip into the free-agent market to improve his team's defensive backfield.

While most of the attention should be on improving the defense, the Raiders could consider landing another target or two for Derek Carr as well.