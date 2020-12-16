Free Agents Las Vegas Raiders Must Consider in 2021 NFL Offseason

Free Agents Las Vegas Raiders Must Consider in 2021 NFL OffseasonDecember 16, 2020
The Las Vegas Raiders targeted defensive upgrades during the 2020 offseason, but they did not do enough to shore up a unit that hasn't performed well in the run-up to the NFL postseason.
Despite losing three of their last four games, the Raiders are still in the playoff mix; but if they continue to lose, the focus will shift swiftly to the 2021 offseason.
In addition to landing a new defensive coordinator after Paul Guenther's firing, head coach Jon Gruden needs to dip into the free-agent market to improve his team's defensive backfield.
While most of the attention should be on improving the defense, the Raiders could consider landing another target or two for Derek Carr as well.
Justin Simmons, Safety
The development of Johnathan Abram has been a disaster for the Raiders.
The second-year player out of Mississippi State has not played well enough to lock down a starting job for the foreseeable future.
Las Vegas has a pair of veteran safeties in LaMarcus Joyner and Jeff Heath under contract for the 2021 season, but it could upgrade in the free-agent market with a player it is more than familiar with.
Denver's Justin Simmons will be one of the top defensive backs on the market along with Anthony Harris and Marcus Williams.
To move up the AFC West standings, the Raiders need to make defensive back improvements to deal with Kansas City's speed and depth and Denver's growing group of young weapons.
Simmons' 67 tackles in 2020 already eclipsed the 65 he wracked up in 2019. He has three consecutive seasons with 65 tackles and four interceptions for the second straight year.
Las Vegas needs a ball hawk patrolling the middle of the field to deal with the likes of Tyreek Hill, Keenan Allen and Jerry Jeudy in divisional play.
Simmons, 27, may come at a high cost, but he could be worth it to contain the team's AFC West rivals and weaken the secondary of a team it plays twice each season.
Leonard Williams, Defensive Tackle
Leonard Williams' resurgent season with the New York Giants should gain him plenty of suitors on the free-agent market.
According to Spotrac, the Raiders have one defensive tackle under contract for the 2021 campaign. They put most of their 2020 offseason focus into improving their linebacker group.
Williams, 26, has a career-high 8.5 sacks and is one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit away from tying his personal bests in those categories.
The Raiders need to bolster their interior defense after struggling to contain the run and having just one player earn more than two sacks. In the last four games, they conceded over 100 rushing yards. In Week 14's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, they were gashed for 212 ground yards.
To contend for the postseason on a consistent basis, Las Vegas needs to be better in all facets of the defense.
Adding a run-plugger like Williams would go a long way in establishing the tone on the interior in matchups that may have been difficult to handle in 2020.
Sammy Watkins, Wide Receiver
Carr has an established top target in Darren Waller, but he needs one or two more consistent weapons to put the Raiders in AFC West contention.
Henry Ruggs III could turn into a star, Nelson Agholor is a solid depth option and Hunter Renfrow has been reliable in third-down situations.
If the Raiders add a veteran such as Sammy Watkins to that mix, they will be deeper at the position and able to fit the three wideouts into roles beneath the top two wide receivers.
Watkins has been a nice complementary piece to Hill in the Kansas City offense, and he could serve the same purpose next to a healthy Tyrell Williams in 2021.
The 27-year-old may not produce a high total of receiving yards, but when he gets the ball, he can advance it down the field.
The Chiefs wideout has averaged over 11 yards per reception in each of his seven NFL seasons and around four catches per game in his three seasons with Kansas City.
If the Raiders land a No. 2 or No. 3 wide receiver, they could have a more lethal passing attack that does not put all the pressure on Waller and Williams to make catches at a high volume in every game.
