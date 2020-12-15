College Football Playoff Rankings 2020: Week 16 Poll Announced by Committee

John Raoux/Associated Press

The top five spots remained the same in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Losses by Florida and Miami led to a mild shake-up in the Top 25, although most movement will come after this weekend when the top teams in the country battle for conference titles.

Here is how the committee rates the field with one week before the final playoff selection.

CFP Ranking

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Iowa State

7. Florida

8. Georgia

9. Cincinnati

10. Oklahoma

11. Indiana

12. Coastal Carolina

13. USC

14. Northwestern

15. North Carolina

16. Iowa

17. BYU

18. Miami

19. Louisiana

20. Texas

21. Oklahoma State

22. NC State

23. Tulsa

24. San Jose State

25. Colorado

Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State and Texas A&M were among the teams inactive last week with games canceled as a direct or indirect result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It still left some important games relating to the playoff, most notably Florida against LSU.

The Gators entered the week No. 6 in the CFP rankings and controlled their own destiny if they could win out against LSU and then Alabama in the SEC title game. It wasn't meant to be, however, with the Tigers pulling off the 37-34 upset.

It caused Florida to fall to No. 7 in the latest ranking, although the minimal drop keeps the team's hopes alive.

Meanwhile, head coach Dan Mullen took a shot at teams like Ohio State benefitting from a shorter schedule.

"I guess probably the best thing to do would've been to play less games," he told reporters Saturday. "You seem to get rewarded for not playing this year."

Ohio State (5-0) remains in the playoff conversation despite having three games canceled this year. The Buckeyes will hope a convincing win over Northwestern in the Big Ten title game will remove all doubts.

USC (5-0) likely only has an outside chance to get into the playoff picture with minimal opportunities to shine. The Trojans jumped from No. 15 to No. 13 with its latest win and will try to secure the Pac-12 title Friday night against Oregon.

The Big 12 title game between No. 6 Iowa State and No. 10 Oklahoma could provide a boost for the winner, keeping the No. 4 spot within reach.

It likely all depends on what happens at the top with No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson set to face off for the ACC Championship. The Fighting Irish got the win the first time around, but the Tigers were without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Though the winner will likely clinch a spot in the playoff, the committee could have a tough decision with the loser.

Alabama is also likely heading to the national semifinals after a 10-0 start to the season, including last week's 52-3 throttling of Arkansas. Even a loss to Florida might not be enough to knock the Crimson Tide out of the Top Four.

No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 9 Cincinnati will also be in action Saturday hoping to do enough for voters to give them a chance at a championship.

The only thing we know is a lot can change before Sunday's final rankings.