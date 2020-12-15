Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis to Make Preseason Debuts vs. Suns

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James and Anthony Davis will make their 2020 preseason debuts Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns.

James and Davis sat out the Lakers' first two preseason games. They are set to play games in Phoenix on Wednesday and Friday ahead of opening the regular season Dec. 22 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

