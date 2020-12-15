Frisco Bowl Canceled Due to SMU, COVID-19; UTSA to Play in First Responder Bowl

Joey Johnson/Associated Press

The 2020 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl announced its cancellation Tuesday after a COVID-19 outbreak at SMU forced the Mustangs to bow out of the game.

"While we are disappointed in having to cancel the game, our top priority is the health and safety of all parties involved," said Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events. "We wish SMU, their student-athletes, coaches and administrators well during this time."

The University of Texas San Antonio, SMU's original opponent for the Frisco Bowl, will instead play in the Servpro First Responder Bowl.

Nine bowl games have announced their cancellation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Twenty-six bowls are still set for the 2020-21 bowl season, though it's possible more games will be wiped out if schools have issues with the virus.

COVID-19 has resulted in a unique bowl season that saw the NCAA eliminate win requirements, meaning teams with losing records will receive bids. Houston (3-4) will play Hawaii in the New Mexico Bowl on Christmas Eve, the first of what could be many below-.500 teams in bowls this year.