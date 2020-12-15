    Frisco Bowl Canceled Due to SMU, COVID-19; UTSA to Play in First Responder Bowl

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020

    SMU running back Ulysses Bentley IV (26) scores a touchdown against Tulsa during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Joey Johnson)
    Joey Johnson/Associated Press

    The 2020 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl announced its cancellation Tuesday after a COVID-19 outbreak at SMU forced the Mustangs to bow out of the game. 

    "While we are disappointed in having to cancel the game, our top priority is the health and safety of all parties involved," said Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events. "We wish SMU, their student-athletes, coaches and administrators well during this time."

    The University of Texas San Antonio, SMU's original opponent for the Frisco Bowl, will instead play in the Servpro First Responder Bowl.  

    Nine bowl games have announced their cancellation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Twenty-six bowls are still set for the 2020-21 bowl season, though it's possible more games will be wiped out if schools have issues with the virus.

    COVID-19 has resulted in a unique bowl season that saw the NCAA eliminate win requirements, meaning teams with losing records will receive bids. Houston (3-4) will play Hawaii in the New Mexico Bowl on Christmas Eve, the first of what could be many below-.500 teams in bowls this year. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Championship Weekend Picks 🏆

      Predictions for the SEC, Big Ten and ACC Championship games 📲

      Championship Weekend Picks 🏆
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Championship Weekend Picks 🏆

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Purdue-Indiana Game Canceled Again

      Schools agree for the second time to call off Old Oaken Bucket Game due to COVID-19 issues

      Purdue-Indiana Game Canceled Again
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Purdue-Indiana Game Canceled Again

      Peegs.com
      via Peegs.com

      All-Big Ten Offense Announced ⭐

      Justin Fields, Mohamed Ibrahim headline first-team All-Big Ten offensive selections. Check out full list ➡️

      All-Big Ten Offense Announced ⭐
      College Football logo
      College Football

      All-Big Ten Offense Announced ⭐

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest Storylines Heading into Early NSD 👀

      The drama starts tomorrow. Here's what to watch for as the decisions start rolling in 👉

      Biggest Storylines Heading into Early NSD 👀
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Biggest Storylines Heading into Early NSD 👀

      Brad Shepard
      via Bleacher Report