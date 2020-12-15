Heat's Jimmy Butler Says NBA Players Switching Teams 'Don't Scare Me None'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler is no stranger to changing teams, bouncing from the Chicago Bulls to the Minnesota Timberwolves and then to the Philadelphia 76ers before eventually landing in Miami, all in a span of two years from 2017 to 2019.

So it's no surprise that Butler is not batting an eye at other stars looking to find their own NBA bliss.

"I feel the same way I always feel: I'm betting on the Heat," Butler told Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated. "All the movement everybody's doing? Don't scare me none. We truly don't care. What makes me smile, is every time we take the floor, the best player is on the Miami Heat."

The Los Angeles Lakers (Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schroder) and Los Angeles Clippers (Serge Ibaka) made notable additions this offseason, while the Heat largely focused on retention. They re-signed Goran Dragic and Meyers Leonard while adding Avery Bradley and Maurice Harkless, the latter a replacement for a departed Jae Crowder.

The Boston Celtics, the Heat's biggest Eastern Conference Finals challenger, will enter 2020-21 having lost Gordon Hayward in free agency. Hayward joins Al Horford and Kyrie Irving among the players to leave Boston over the last two offseasons.

Miami's biggest obstacles will likely come in the form of the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks pushed their chips to the middle of the table ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo's free agency, sending three first-round picks (and two pick swaps) to the New Orleans Pelicans for Jrue Holiday. The Nets will welcome Irving and Kevin Durant back from injury after what amounted to a gap year in 2019-20.