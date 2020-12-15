Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 256

1 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

10. Petr Yan

9. Max Holloway

8. Deiveson Figueiredo

7. Justin Gaethje

6. Dustin Poirier

There’s only been one change to the bottom half of our men’s pound-for-pound rankings, but it’s a significant one, and it’s bound to stir up some controversy.

After watching UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo defend his title with a hard-fought majority draw against Brandon Moreno in the UFC 256 main event, we decided to move him ahead one spot, to No. 8, which pushed former featherweight champ Max Holloway down to No. 9.

We were compelled to do this for a few reasons. First, because by battling Moreno for five frenetic rounds, Figueiredo showed a new layer of his game: championship cardio. We already knew he was a world-class finisher, but now we know he's got the gas tank to go the distance on the rare occasions that the finish doesn’t materialize. Second, the Moreno draw was Figueiredo’s second successful title defense in the span of a month, as he also choked out Alex Perez at UFC 255 in November. He’s performing at the highest level of the sport, and he’s doing it with jaw-dropping frequency. Throw in the fact that Holloway has fought just twice in the last year, and that he lost both of those fights to reigning UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski, and this switcheroo just made sense to us. Of course, Holloway could conceivably regain some ground if he defeats Calvin Kattar in impressive fashion on January 16. Time will tell.

Other than Figueiredo and Holloway’s switch, there have been no changes to the bottom half of our men’s pound-for-pound rankings. The outermost spot is still populated UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan, while seven and eight are held by lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier respectively.

On that note, we’ll quickly address Poirier’s position on this list. In the comments on our last pound-for-pound rankings update, some people objected to his holding the No. 6 spot, but we’re sticking to our guns. He has recent wins over two other pound-for-pounders in Gaethje and Holloway, and has only lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov—who might well hold our No. 1 spot had he not retired in October—in the last four years. He deserves the spot he’s got.

Disagree? We can put some gloves on and settle it on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul undercard.