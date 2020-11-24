Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 255

1 of 4

10. Petr Yan

9. Deiveson Figueiredo

8. Max Holloway

7. Justin Gaethje

6. Dustin Poirier

There’s only been one change to the bottom half of our men’s pound-for-pound rankings, but it’s a significant one.

We’ve moved UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo from the No. 10 spot down to No. 9, thereby forcing UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan to the outer edge of the list. We were compelled to do this after watching Figueiredo choke out Alex Perez in the UFC 255 main event—in less time than it takes to warm up a plate of leftovers.

With this win, Figueiredo improved to 20-1 overall, with a ridiculous 17 of those victories coming by way of stoppage. Throw in the fact that all of his recent wins have come against top-flight opposition, while Yan is riding wins over the ghosts of Jose Aldo and Urijah Faber and has no fight on the horizon, and this switcheroo just made sense.

Our No 8. spot is still held by former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. While there's no question he is one of the best fighters in the world, he's now riding back-to-back losses to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and has not won a fight since he beat Frankie Edgar over a year ago. We confess that his spot on our list was starting to feel a little iffy, but he’ll have the chance to affirm his position when he takes on Calvin Kattar on January 16.

At No. 7, we have Justin Gaethje, who was defeated by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 254 main event last month. If Gaethje intends to stay on our list, he’ll need to pick up a win in his next fight, but as of yet, there’s still no word on when that will be.

At No. 6, finally, we have the UFC's No. 2-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, who is riding a big win over Dan Hooker and holds a fairly recent triumph over Gaethje. Poirier is now officially slated to take on Conor McGregor on January 23. Given that McGregor remains one of the best fighters in the sport—and that he’s just a hair away from a spot on this list himself—a win could send Poirier flying into the top-5.