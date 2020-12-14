    Report: South Carolina DB Shilo Sanders, Son of Deion, Enters Transfer Portal

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2020

    South Carolina defensive back Shilo Sanders plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Shilo Sanders is entering the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com. 

    Sanders, a redshirt freshman, is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders

    Sanders appeared in four games for the Gamecocks last season before redshirting. In nine contests this season he's posted 32 tackles and a pass deflection. 

    It is unclear if Sanders will transfer to Jackson State to play under his father, who was named the head coach in September. His younger brother, 4-star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, flipped his commitment from Florida Atlantic and instead committed to play for the Tigers.

    Shilo Sanders is expected to be the third departee from South Carolina's defensive backfield in 2020, joining juniors Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu, who have declared for the NFL draft

    Players who enter the transfer portal are free to return to their current school. The portal does allow players the ability to transfer without requesting permission from their current coaches or programs, and allows other schools to contact them.

