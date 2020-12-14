    2021 Rose Bowl to Be Played Without Fans amid CA's COVID-19 Restrictions

    The Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced Monday that the 2021 Rose Bowl, one of the two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups this season, will be played without fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Pasadena Tournament of Roses executive director and CEO David Eads said in a statement: 

    "While we are disappointed that the Rose Bowl Game will not be played in front of spectators, we are pleased that we are still able to hold the game this year, continuing the 100-year plus tradition of The Granddaddy of Them All. We continue to work closely with health department officials and the Rose Bowl Stadium to provide the safest possible environment for our game participants."

    The game will be played without fans in accordance to California, Los Angeles County and Pasadena's city  guidelines during another surge of coronavirus cases in both Southern California and the United States at large. 

    Los Angeles County is currently under a stay-at-home order. 

    The Tournament of Roses had asked for permission to host a small number of fans but was denied. The game will be played on Friday, Jan. 1, at 5 p.m. ET. 

    The coronavirus has impacted other California sports. The San Francisco 49ers are currently playing their home games at the Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium after Santa Clara County this month halted sports amid the pandemic. That meant the Niners could not host games at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

    The Fiesta Bowl will also be played without fans this year, outside of the family members of players who will be permitted in State Farm Stadium. The Fiesta Bowl said it was following the recommendations of the Arizona Department of Health Services. 

    "While we are disappointed that the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl will not have fans in the stadium to enjoy Bowl Season this year, we respect the decisions made by the local authorities," Fiesta Bowl Organization executive director Mike Nealy said in a statement.  

