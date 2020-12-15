Fantasy Basketball 2020: Position Rankings, Team Names for Upcoming NBA Season

0 of 6

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Maybe you're planning on taking two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo with the first-round pick in your fantasy basketball draft. Or you're trying to add budding superstar Luka Doncic, three-time defending scoring champion James Harden or NBA champion Anthony Davis.

No matter which of those names you draft in the first round, you're getting a talented player to anchor your team for the 2020-21 season.

In order to have fantasy success, however, you have to build a strong roster from top to bottom. Even though this season has been shortened to 72 games, that's still a long period of time, so your depth will be tested. Therefore, make smart decisions during your entire draft, which is likely taking place soon (if it hasn't already).

Here's a look at some position-by-position rankings heading into the season, followed by some clever team names to consider for this year.