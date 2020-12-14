College Football Picks Week 16: Vegas Odds and Predictions for Top 25 Games

0 of 3

Matt Cashore/Associated Press

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish proved they can beat the Clemson Tigers on November 7, but they are not getting respect on the betting line ahead of Saturday's ACC Championship Game.

Clemson opened as a double-digit favorite to win the rematch with Notre Dame, which will be played on a neutral field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In comparison to the Big Ten and SEC Championship Games, the 10.5-point line in favor of Clemson is small.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes are both projected to win by more than 17 points. If they both come out on top, they will end up in the College Football Playoff alongside the ACC champion.

Alabama's matchup with the Florida Gators appeared to get easier in Week 15, when the SEC East champion stumbled at home to the LSU Tigers.