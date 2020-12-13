Nets' Kevin Durant Calls Making Return from Achilles Injury 'A Good First Step'

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Washington Wizards 119-114 during Sunday's preseason game, but the final score was far from the biggest storyline.

Kevin Durant made his Nets debut after missing the 2019-20 season with a ruptured Achilles.

Afterward, he told reporters the game was "a good first step":

Durant also let it be known that he had "visualized this moment for so long":

In an interview with YES Network, Durant noted that he felt as though he was able to knock some rust off during the game.

"It's the first step for me as a player," he said. "... I felt like I knocked some rust off early on, and I've gotta just keep building from here."

Durant played 24 minutes and finished with 15 points, three assists, three rebounds and two blocks on 5-of-12 shooting from the field. Kyrie Irving led the team with 18 points, while Spencer Dinwiddie did a little bit of everything with 10 points, seven assists and six boards.

There was surely some worry among Nets fans as Durant took the court for the first time in so long, but he wasted no time putting some of that to rest.

He gave Brooklyn its first points of the game by driving to his left and elevating for a two-handed dunk. He also mixed in some mid-range jumpers and looked as smooth as ever for extended stretches, even as he worked off some of that rust.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That Irving, Dinwiddie and Durant all put up solid numbers was also notable and suggests they can play together and thrive.

Keeping them healthy is the key to the Nets' 2020-21 season, and the team should be a title contender if Durant is the same player he was before the injury. After all, he is a two-time champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, nine-time All-NBA selection, four-time scoring champion and 10-time All-Star who is nearly impossible to match up with in the open floor or in half-court sets.

Throw in the attention Irving will surely draw and Durant's ability to take advantage of that space as an all-time-great scorer, and it will be difficult for any team to slow the Nets during the regular season.

Sunday was the first step.