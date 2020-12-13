Video: Kevin Durant Scores 1st Points Post-Achilles Injury on Dunk in Nets Debut

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Welcome back, Kevin Durant.

The Brooklyn Nets star, who didn't play last season as he recovered from a ruptured Achilles, looked like his old self at the start of Sunday's preseason game against the Washington Wizards. He drove to his left, elevated and threw down a two-handed dunk to give the Nets their first points of the game.

There is no doubting Durant's place as one of the all-time greats from this generation of NBA stars.

He is a two-time champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, nine-time All-NBA selection, four-time scoring champion and 10-time All-Star who can attack off the bounce, shoot from the outside and pose a matchup problem for almost any defender.

The Nets are championship contenders as long as Durant and Kyrie Irving are healthy, but that remains a question mark. After all, Durant is 32 years old, missed an entire season and is coming off an injury that traditionally saps explosiveness from players.

Fortunately for Brooklyn fans, he looked ready to go Sunday.