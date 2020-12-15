College Football Playoff Projections: Week 16 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

0 of 7

Matt Cashore/Associated Press

For well over a month now, it has felt like something of a foregone conclusion that Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State will play in the College Football Playoff. Those teams were (not surprisingly) ranked in the CFP Top Four when that ranking first debuted on Nov. 24, and there they sit for a fourth consecutive time.

Fun fact, though: In five of the past six years, at least one team dropped out of the Top Four following conference championship weekend.

In 2014, it was TCU falling from No. 3 to No. 6 while the Big 12 did not have a championship game. The following year, Iowa slipped from No. 4 to No. 5 after losing the Big Ten championship. In 2017, both Wisconsin (No. 4 to No. 6) and Auburn (No. 2 to No. 7) dropped out of the playoff picture after losing their championship games.

And in each of the past two years, Georgia was replaced by Oklahoma in the Top Four when the former lost the SEC championship and the latter won the Big 12 championship.

So don't go chiseling those CFP semifinal previews into stone just yet. There has been quite a precedent set for last-minute changes.

Outside the Top Four, UNC climbed up to No. 15 after its 62-26 victory over Miami. More importantly, that result sent the Hurricanes plummeting to No. 18. That's a critical order for the Orange Bowl, as North Carolina would now take the ACC's spot in that New Year's Six bowl if Clemson and Notre Dame both make the playoff.

Coastal Carolina also climbed a bit to No. 12, but that's not as promising as it seems, since No. 13 USC and No. 15 North Carolina are in line for New Year's Six bowls before the Chanticleers. There's still a chance, but they need help.

Iowa State and Florida flip-flopped at Nos. 6 and 7, respectively, after the Gators lost to LSU. It wasn't as bad of a loss as many were expecting, and it certainly suggests Florida still has a good chance of making the CFP if it happens to upset Alabama in the SEC championship.

And say hello to undefeated San Jose State at No. 24. The Spartans still need to beat Boise State in order to finish the fight, but who could have guessed two months ago that SJSU would be the only Mountain West team to appear in the penultimate CFP rankings?

With that, let's dive into the latest bowl projections.