Dan Mullen Takes Shot at Ohio State, CFP After Florida's Upset Loss to LSU

John Raoux/Associated Press

Florida head coach Dan Mullen took an apparent shot at Ohio State after his team suffered a 37-34 loss to LSU Saturday night.

When asked about the team's playoff hopes, the coach argued the Gators (8-2) were hurt by their schedule compared to the Buckeyes (5-0).

"I know we've played 10 games so I guess probably the best thing to do would've been play less games," Mullen said, per Clint Buckley of 247Sports. "Because you seem to get rewarded this year for not playing this year in college football."

The Big Ten only featured an eight-game schedule this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Ohio State had three games canceled due to outbreaks. The College Football Playoff committee still had the team ranked No. 4 entering the week, two spots ahead of Florida.

The Gators also had an outbreak earlier this season, which led to the postponement of their game against LSU, but the matchup was rescheduled to Saturday. It resulted in a dramatic upset for LSU (4-5), which could sink Florida's playoff hopes.

Both Ohio State and Florida will have another chance to impress the committee in their respective conference title games. The Buckeyes will face Northwestern for the Big Ten title while the Gators will take on Alabama for the SEC championship.