Damian Lillard Tells Kyrie Irving to Do His Media Sessions on Instagram Live

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard snuck into the comments section of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving's Instagram Live sessions and jokingly told the six-time All-Star, who is not speaking with reporters at the moment, to do his media sessions.

Turner Sports and Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks captured the moment:

Irving and the Nets were each fined $25,000 apiece by the NBA, which stated that "the fines result from Irving's refusal on several occasions this week to participate in the team media availability."

Instead, Irving issued this statement:

ESPN's Malika Andrews explained the situation in depth.

"The NBA requires that healthy players be made available to reporters before or after games and practices. Typically, the league also has teams set aside one day at the beginning of training camp for every player on the roster, as well as the general manager and coach, to speak to reporters. This year, the league's coronavirus protocols limit the number of players allowed in the facility at any given time, and teams have been making a handful of players available each day.

"Irving has declined numerous requests to speak to reporters, including those from ESPN, since the beginning of training camp on Dec. 1."

Per Andrews, Irving then covered the matter more in an Instagram story.

"I pray we utilize the 'fine money' for the marginalized communities in need, especially seeing where our world is presently. [I am] here for Peace, Love, and Greatness. So stop distracting me and my team, and appreciate the Art. We move different over here.

"I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more."

Irving and the Nets are set to begin the 2020-21 season against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 22. The Nets are considered one of the Eastern Conference's top contenders given the returns of Irving and 10-time All-Star Kevin Durant from injury.

They'll join a talented roster that includes Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris, who helped guide Brooklyn to the postseason last year. Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash will be the team's head coach, and he'll be flanked by top assistants Mike D'Antoni and Jacque Vaughn.