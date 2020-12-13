Early National Signing Day 2020: Top Uncommitted Football Recruits to Watch

0 of 3

Credit: 247Sports

As a strong majority of programs lock in much of their 2021 recruiting classes, many fans will be waiting for 5-star decisions during the early signing period.

The top-rated player in this cycle, Korey Foreman, leads a trio of top-rated prospects set to garner the most attention. Foreman won't announce his choice immediately, but he's expected to sign a national letter of intent and lock in his destination.

Running back Camar Wheaton and linebacker Xavian Sorey are the other 5-star players ready to announce their choices. The early signing period runs from Wednesday through Friday.