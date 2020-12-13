Early National Signing Day 2020: Top Uncommitted Football Recruits to Watch

Early National Signing Day 2020: Top Uncommitted Football Recruits to WatchDecember 13, 2020
As a strong majority of programs lock in much of their 2021 recruiting classes, many fans will be waiting for 5-star decisions during the early signing period.
The top-rated player in this cycle, Korey Foreman, leads a trio of top-rated prospects set to garner the most attention. Foreman won't announce his choice immediately, but he's expected to sign a national letter of intent and lock in his destination.
Running back Camar Wheaton and linebacker Xavian Sorey are the other 5-star players ready to announce their choices. The early signing period runs from Wednesday through Friday.
Camar Wheaton, RB
Alabama and Oklahoma are the finalists for Camar Wheaton, a 5-star running back out of Garland, Texas.
And the Sooners are the favorites.
Oklahoma holds all nine predictions on the 247Sports Crystal Ball. Wheaton—the No. 26 overall prospect—would give the Sooners a pair of prized commits in the backfield; they already hold a pledge from 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams.
Wheaton rushed for 1,100-plus yards in 2018 and 2019 before tallying 603 in the shortened 2020 season. He's expected to sign in the early period and announce on Dec. 23, per Hank South of 247Sports.
Xavian Sorey, LB
Xavian Sorey, on the other hand, is rapidly approaching both signing a national letter of intent and making his choice known.
Scheduled to reveal his choice Dec. 16, the linebacker's choice is down to Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Sorey would be the seventh 5-star pledge for Alabama, fourth at Georgia or second—as well as the highest-rated commit—in Florida's class.
Sorey, who's listed at 6'3" and 214 pounds, is considered the 20th-best player in the 2021 cycle.
Korey Foreman, DE
Previously committed to Clemson, Foreman snapped a multiyear trend of no prospects backing off a pledge to the ACC powerhouse. Clemson is still in the race, but Foreman's other finalists are Arizona State, Georgia, LSU and USC.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports noted the defensive end's plan is to sign during the early period and unveil the choice Jan. 2. That would have been the day of the All-American Bowl.
Foreman attends Centennial High School in Corona, California, which is just outside of Los Angeles. USC has a major edge in proximity, but Clemson remains a top contender.
And it would be a continuation of a trend for the Tigers.
Clemson signed the No. 1 overall prospect in 2018 (Trevor Lawrence) and 2020 (Bryan Bresee). USC hasn't signed the top player since Matt Barkley in 2009, while LSU added Leonard Fournette in 2014.