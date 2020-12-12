Florida's Clifford Taylor to Carry Keyontae Johnson's Jersey on Senior Day

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

Florida Gators football player Clifford Taylor will honor Keyontae Johnson on senior day prior to their game against LSU.

Per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Taylor is going to carry Johnson's jersey after the Gators basketball star was hospitalized earlier in the day.

Johnson collapsed on the court during Florida's game against Florida State on Saturday afternoon. The school announced the junior is in critical but stable condition after being taken to the hospital, and he will remain at Tallahassee Memorial overnight.

Per ESPN's Myron Medcalf, Gators head coach Mike White canceled postgame interviews to join Johnson at the hospital.

Dellenger noted that school officials have said it remains unknown what caused Johnson to collapse.

Taylor, a sophomore tight end, made the Gators football team as a walk-on this year.