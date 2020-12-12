Colts' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 14

0 of 6

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

With 75 percent of their regular season complete, the Indianapolis Colts remain in good position to reach the NFL playoffs. Now, they need to finish strong down the stretch and solidify their spot—and perhaps they'll even end up as the AFC South champions.

Week 14 brings an important matchup for the Colts, who are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC and in the third and final wild-card spot. On Sunday, they have a road matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, who are currently the first team out of the postseason at 7-5, one game back of Indianapolis.

If the Colts lose to the Raiders, they could be outside of the playoff picture at the end of the week. But if they win, they could further solidify their standing, and perhaps they would even improve their seeding.

Indianapolis also remains in the race for the AFC South title. The Colts and Tennessee Titans are both 8-4, and they split their two regular-season matchups. However, Tennessee owns the tiebreaker thanks to having a better win percentage in division games.

So, while the Colts are in a good spot and in control of their own playoff destiny, the final four weeks will bring important games. Here's a look at the AFC playoff picture, followed by a breakdown of other results that Indianapolis fans should be rooting for in Week 14.