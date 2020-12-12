Colts' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 14

Colts' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 14December 12, 2020
With 75 percent of their regular season complete, the Indianapolis Colts remain in good position to reach the NFL playoffs. Now, they need to finish strong down the stretch and solidify their spot—and perhaps they'll even end up as the AFC South champions.
Week 14 brings an important matchup for the Colts, who are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC and in the third and final wild-card spot. On Sunday, they have a road matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, who are currently the first team out of the postseason at 7-5, one game back of Indianapolis.
If the Colts lose to the Raiders, they could be outside of the playoff picture at the end of the week. But if they win, they could further solidify their standing, and perhaps they would even improve their seeding.
Indianapolis also remains in the race for the AFC South title. The Colts and Tennessee Titans are both 8-4, and they split their two regular-season matchups. However, Tennessee owns the tiebreaker thanks to having a better win percentage in division games.
So, while the Colts are in a good spot and in control of their own playoff destiny, the final four weeks will bring important games. Here's a look at the AFC playoff picture, followed by a breakdown of other results that Indianapolis fans should be rooting for in Week 14.
AFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-1, clinched playoff berth)
3. Buffalo Bills (9-3)
4. Tennessee Titans (8-4)
Wild-Card Leaders
5. Cleveland Browns (9-3)
6. Miami Dolphins (8-4)
7. Indianapolis Colts (8-4)
In the Hunt
8. Las Vegas Raiders (7-5)
9. Baltimore Ravens (7-5)
10. New England Patriots (6-7)
11. Denver Broncos (4-8)
12. Houston Texans (4-8)
Titans at Jaguars
It's highly unlikely that the Colts take over first place in the AFC South this week. Not when the Titans are facing the Jaguars, who are 1-11 and one of only four teams that have already been eliminated from playoff contention entering Week 14.
But if Tennessee somehow loses, it could greatly improve Indianapolis' chances of winning the division crown, considering Jacksonville is the easiest opponent remaining on the Titans' schedule. And if the Colts win, they could even be in first place in the AFC South by the end of the day Sunday.
While Tennessee should win, anything can happen in the NFL. In fact, the Jags played a close game against the Titans back in Week 2, losing on the road 33-30. This week's game is in Jacksonville, so maybe it will stay competitive. (Although the Jaguars' earlier loss to the Titans started an ongoing 11-game losing streak, so they won't have any momentum entering the matchup.)
Clearly, Colts fans need to be rooting for the AFC South-rival Jaguars to topple the division leaders. It's the only way that Indianapolis can be in first place heading into Week 15.
Rooting interest: Jaguars
Ravens at Browns
Either way, the result of this game could end up working in the Colts' favor. The Browns are currently the No. 5 seed (the top wild-card spot) at 9-3, while the Ravens are just outside of a postseason berth at 7-5. So, this Monday night matchup is likely to impact the AFC playoff race in some way.
If Cleveland loses, it could potentially help Indianapolis improve its seeding in the wild-card race down the stretch. The Browns are a game ahead of the Dolphins and Colts and looking to hold their position.
However, if Baltimore loses, it would help Indianapolis solidify a playoff berth. And the most important thing is getting into the postseason, more so than getting the best possible seed (which can be a nice bonus). A Ravens win could potentially give them the same record as the Colts at the end of Week 14 and would help keep them in the playoff hunt.
So, while there could be benefits either way, a Baltimore loss better improves Indianapolis' chances of reaching the playoffs, which has to be the first step.
Rooting interest: Browns
Chiefs at Dolphins
One sure way the Colts can improve their seeding this week? If they win and the Dolphins lose. And considering Miami is hosting Kansas City (the reigning Super Bowl champions who are 11-1), there's a decent chance that could happen.
The Dolphins overcame a 1-3 start by winning seven of their past eight games. They've continued to win whether it's been rookie Tua Tagovailoa or veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback, and their defense has impressed with some big performances in crucial matchups.
Miami is the No. 6 seed because although it has the same record as Indianapolis (at 8-4), it has a better win percentage in conference games. No tiebreaker would be needed, though, if the Colts can pass the Dolphins in the standings, which could happen this week.
Rooting interest: Chiefs
Broncos at Panthers
At 4-8, the Broncos remain alive in the AFC wild-card race. However, they're going to have to play a lot better down the stretch (and get a good bit of help) in order to come back and make the playoffs. Denver has lost four of its past five games.
The Broncos still have some difficult games coming up (Week 15 vs. Buffalo, Week 17 vs. Las Vegas), so it's unlikely they're going to stay in the playoff picture, even if they beat the struggling Panthers (4-8) this week. Still, Indianapolis fans should want teams at the bottom of the standings to continue to get eliminated (which will happen to Denver with a loss) so the Colts can get closer to clinching a postseason berth.
Rooting interest: Panthers
Texans at Bears
Like the Broncos, the Texans' path to the playoffs seems unlikely. Houston is 4-8, and its recent momentum was halted last week when it lost at home to Indianapolis. And things won't get easier for the Texans down the stretch, as they still have upcoming games against the Colts and Titans.
Houston can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, so Indianapolis fans should be rooting for its AFC South rival to lose and to join the growing list of teams that won't make the postseason in 2020.
Rooting interest: Bears