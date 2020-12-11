Marcus Morris Slams Kendrick Perkins for Calling Clippers 'Soft as Hot Twinkies'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris used Twitter to voice his displeasure with criticism of the team by ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take, Perkins used the phrase "soft as hot Twinkies" to describe the Clippers (starts at 1:30 mark):

Morris had this response (warning: contains profanity):

One year after being the darlings of the NBA thanks to the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers find themselves in a position of trying to reshape their image.

Since blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs, Tyronn Lue replaced Doc Rivers as head coach and questions about the team's on-court and locker-room chemistry have come up.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Dec. 2 that Clippers players were unhappy with perks the team gave Leonard and George throughout the 2019-20 season.

Even though their stock is not as high heading into the start of this season, the Clippers are still one of the most talented teams in the NBA—Leonard and George are an excellent duo, and Lue has experience navigating potentially combustible situations from his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.