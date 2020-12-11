Stephen Jackson Rips Rockets' James Harden for Not Supporting Stephen Silas

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson has taken issue with the fact that James Harden was late reporting to Houston Rockets training camp following the hiring of Stephen Silas as head coach.

According to TMZ Sports, Jackson referenced Harden's decision to attend rapper Lil Baby's birthday party rather than go to camp and suggested that his antics are sabotaging Silas:

"What type of dude is you? The Rockets finally get a young Black coach—a young Black coach get an opportunity—and you don't wanna show up to camp. You don't wanna play for him. How that look? And you wonder why every time a Black coach get a job, they put him in a bulls--t situation.

"Look watchu doing. ... What a real one would do is go play for that Black coach and make him look good and build with John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins—some real ones. But obviously you wanna chase rappers around."

Harden may not be long for Houston, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in mid-November that the reigning three-time NBA scoring champion requested a trade after he rejected a contract extension offer that would have paid him $50 million per year.

He reported to camp Tuesday.

