    Stephen Jackson Rips Rockets' James Harden for Not Supporting Stephen Silas

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2020

    Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) walks the ball up court during the second half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Former NBA player Stephen Jackson has taken issue with the fact that James Harden was late reporting to Houston Rockets training camp following the hiring of Stephen Silas as head coach.

    According to TMZ Sports, Jackson referenced Harden's decision to attend rapper Lil Baby's birthday party rather than go to camp and suggested that his antics are sabotaging Silas: 

    "What type of dude is you? The Rockets finally get a young Black coach—a young Black coach get an opportunity—and you don't wanna show up to camp. You don't wanna play for him. How that look? And you wonder why every time a Black coach get a job, they put him in a bulls--t situation.

    "Look watchu doing. ... What a real one would do is go play for that Black coach and make him look good and build with John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins—some real ones. But obviously you wanna chase rappers around."

    Harden may not be long for Houston, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in mid-November that the reigning three-time NBA scoring champion requested a trade after he rejected a contract extension offer that would have paid him $50 million per year.

    He reported to camp Tuesday.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Kyrie Responds to His Fine 😳

      Nets star addressed his recent fine from the NBA on IG: 'I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more' 📸

      Kyrie Responds to His Fine 😳
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Responds to His Fine 😳

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Projecting Every Team's Opening Night Starting 5 📝

      What will each NBA lineup look like when the season begins?

      Projecting Every Team's Opening Night Starting 5 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Projecting Every Team's Opening Night Starting 5 📝

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NBA to Have Rapid Testing

      League plans to administer daily point-of-care for 2020-21 season, 30-min results at home, 90 mins on road

      Report: NBA to Have Rapid Testing
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: NBA to Have Rapid Testing

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Disney Announces Original Movies Based on Giannis, Chris Paul and Keanon Lowe

      Disney Announces Original Movies Based on Giannis, Chris Paul and Keanon Lowe
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Disney Announces Original Movies Based on Giannis, Chris Paul and Keanon Lowe

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report