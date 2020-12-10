    Adrian Peterson Says Lions Are 'Back to Being Fun' After Matt Patricia Firing

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 10, 2020
    Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to running back Adrian Peterson (28) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson said football is "back to being fun" after his team fired head coach Matt Patricia following a 41-25 loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving Day, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

    The Lions went 13-29-1 under the former New England Patriots defensive coordinator in two-plus seasons and were 4-7 this year before his departure.

    Former Lions who played under Patricia reacted upon news of his firing, including Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, among others. None of the reactions supported Patricia.

    Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has taken over as the team's interim head coach, and the Lions' first game under him resulted in a 34-30 comeback victory over the Chicago Bears. Peterson scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.

