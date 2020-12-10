    Boston College Opts out of Bowl Game over 'Emotional, Mental and Physical Grind'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2020
    The Boston College logo on a pylon with the ACC logo is seen during the fourth quarter of their 34-27 win over Virginia Tech in a college football game at Alumni Stadium in Boston, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    Boston College decided it will not participate in a bowl game this season because of the "emotional, mental and physical grind" of playing the college football season during the pandemic, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

    The 6-5 team is eligible to compete in a bowl game but the players elected to instead end the season.

    "Our student-athletes have sacrificed so much since June to even make this season possible for BC and our fans and now it is time for them to focus on finishing up the semester strong and going home to spend time with their families and loved ones," athletic director Pat Kraft said in a statement.

    Boston College had only one player test positive for COVID-19 since workouts began in June.

    Bleacher Report's Joe Tansey projected Boston College would participate in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, while other options included the Gasparilla Bowl or the Military Bowl.

    Regardless of the matchup, it would add more challenges to the season.

    "It's a road game, basically," Kraft told Thamel. "The players would have to be away from their families for the holidays and it's uncertain if families could come to the game. It’s different than the true bowl game experience."

    Kraft and head coach Jeff Hafley took a further look at what makes this season different:

    BC center Alec Lindstrom told Thamel the season has been a struggle: "It's been really hard for us. It's really starting to take a mental toll. Guys can't go home like they usually can."

    The Eagles concluded an impressive season in their first year under Hafley, who was hired after a year as co-defensive coordinator of Ohio State. The squad not only finished with a winning record, but it was competitive in losses to top opponents like Clemson, Notre Dame and North Carolina.

