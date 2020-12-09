Bowl Projections 2020: Predictions for Florida, USC and Top Teams

0 of 3

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Florida Gators have been lurking on the fringe of the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings for the last few weeks.

And Dan Mullen's side has one more week to wait for its highly anticipated clash with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game.

At minimum, the Gators are in line for a New Year's Six bowl berth as one of the best non-playoff qualifiers in the CFP rankings, and a loss to Alabama shouldn't drop them too far from their current No. 6 position.

While Florida's ranking has been stuck in neutral lately, the USC Trojans have made a push up to No. 15 through their undefeated start.

USC is now the favorite to win the Pac-12, and if it continues to play at a high level, it should land a spot in the Fiesta Bowl since the Rose Bowl is being used as a national semifinal.

The rest of the bowl picture is starting to shake out with clear tiers in each of the top conferences and the best Group of Five teams rising to the top.

When it comes to the Group of Five teams, they could be paired by the best possible matchups because of how the bowl affiliations are aligned.