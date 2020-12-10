James Harden Trade Rumors: Bucks, Heat Among Preferred Teams for Rockets Star

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Houston Rockets superstar James Harden has reportedly added the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks to his list of preferred trade destinations ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday the Rockets expect Harden to "remain professional" in the face of ongoing trade rumors despite being "non-communicative with the front office at times" during the offseason.

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers were previously listed among the guard's most desirable landing spots, per Charania.

"He has told the Rockets that he wants to be traded to compete for a title elsewhere, and has been resigned to the belief that he can no longer compete for a championship in Houston, sources say," Charania wrote.

Nevertheless, it was reported the Rockets "don't have an urgency" to trade him and would only do so for a "mammoth package" that includes a budding star and ample draft picks. In the case of Brooklyn, the team would want either Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving included.

Harden reported to the Rockets' facility Tuesday, two days after the team began training camp, but he must register six straight negative COVID-19 tests before he's cleared to begin practicing, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Houston already traded Russell Westbrook, its other cornerstone from last season's roster, to the Washington Wizards as part of a blockbuster deal in which it acquired John Wall.

Both Westbrook and Harden had "expressed concern about the direction of the franchise" after general manager Daryl Morey and head coach Mike D'Antoni left and were respectively replaced by Rafael Stone and Stephen Silas, per MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski.

So far there's been no indication a trade to end the Harden era in Houston is imminent.

The 2017-18 NBA MVP is coming off another terrific statistical campaign. He averaged 34.3 points to lead the league to go along with 7.5 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 68 appearances.

His updated list of preferred teams makes it clear he's seeking a chance to play alongside at least one other top player on a title contender if he leaves the Rockets.

In Milwaukee, he'd be the long-awaited second superstar alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. In Miami, he'd join Jimmy Butler and a strong supporting cast on the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

All four teams linked to Harden in the Charania report are in the East, which doesn't feature quite as much depth as the West, which could have 12 or 13 teams fighting for eight playoff spots.

The Rockets are scheduled to open the regular season Dec. 23 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.