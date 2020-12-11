Eagles' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 14

0 of 3

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Even at 3-8-1, the Philadelphia Eagles have an outside shot at making the postseason. However, they'll need a lot of help, as the 5-7 Washington Football Team and the 5-7 New York Giants currently sit atop the NFC East.

Realistically, it's time for the Eagles to focus more on their future. The team has announced that Jalen Hurts will start over Carson Wentz this week against the New Orleans Saints.

"We're not where we want to be as an offense," coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday.

Over the final month, Philadelphia needs to determine if Hurts can get the offense where it needs to be and/or if Wentz can get back on track and return to being the Eagles' franchise quarterback.

Financially, Philadelphia is heavily tied to Wentz for at least another season—so targeting a signal-caller in the 2021 draft may not be a realistic goal. However, there are some prospects who could help Wentz return to form, such as Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell or LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase. It may require a top-five selection to land such a prospect, but the Eagles have a shot at earning one.

Philadelphia currently sits in the No. 6 spot for the 2021 draft. Here, we'll examine where Eagles fans should put their Week 14 rooting interests if they're hoping to see the team maintain that spot or even move into the top five.

First, let's examine the order at the top of Round 1.