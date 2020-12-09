WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 9

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

NXT went to war, and not everyone made it out in one piece. The December 9 edition of the black-and-gold brand promised a look back at the major event while also setting in motion the future, looking toward NXT New Year's Evil.

Finn Balor has been absent for months due to his injury, but that looked to change. The NXT champion had a plan and wanted to face the best of the best from WarGames.

Raquel Gonzalez pinned the NXT women's champion Io Shirai in WarGames. However, some were still overlooking her. She wanted to make a statement by destroying Ember Moon in NXT's main event.

Cameron Grimes and Tommaso Ciampa went through wars on Sunday, but they weren't done. The Technical Savage had to step into the ring with The Blackheart, hoping to rewrite his path right back toward the moon.

This week's NXT was coming off the back of one of the best wrestling events of the year. It needed to make an impact, but only time would tell if it could.