    Hawks' Trae Young to Get Adidas Signature Shoe, Apparel Series in Fall 2021

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2020

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles upcourt during an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
    John Amis/Associated Press

    Atlanta Hawks' star guard Trae Young told Rachel Nichols on The Jump Wednesday that he was getting a "signature shoe and apparel series with Adidas that launches in the fall of 2021," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

    Adidas confirmed the news on Twitter:

    Other current NBA players with Adidas signature shoes include the Houston Rockets' James Harden, the Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, the Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell and the Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose. 

    Young, 22, was an All-Star in the 2019-20 season after averaging 29.6 points, 9.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three. Not bad for just his second season in the league. 

    Good enough for a signature shoe, it turns out.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: NBA Not Setting Specific Guidelines to Cancel Games

      Report: NBA Not Setting Specific Guidelines to Cancel Games
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: NBA Not Setting Specific Guidelines to Cancel Games

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Best Landing Spots for James Harden📍

      Which teams could break the bank for The Beard if Houston decides to sell? @AndrewDBailey's predictions ➡️

      Best Landing Spots for James Harden📍
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Best Landing Spots for James Harden📍

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      What to Know About Cade Cunningham 📝

      NBA scouts already have plenty of info on the projected 2021 No. 1 overall pick

      What to Know About Cade Cunningham 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      What to Know About Cade Cunningham 📝

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Memo Says Coaches Must Wear Masks in Arenas, Team Facilities

      NBA Memo Says Coaches Must Wear Masks in Arenas, Team Facilities
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Memo Says Coaches Must Wear Masks in Arenas, Team Facilities

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report