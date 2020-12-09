Hawks' Trae Young to Get Adidas Signature Shoe, Apparel Series in Fall 2021

John Amis/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks' star guard Trae Young told Rachel Nichols on The Jump Wednesday that he was getting a "signature shoe and apparel series with Adidas that launches in the fall of 2021," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Adidas confirmed the news on Twitter:

Other current NBA players with Adidas signature shoes include the Houston Rockets' James Harden, the Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, the Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell and the Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose.

Young, 22, was an All-Star in the 2019-20 season after averaging 29.6 points, 9.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three. Not bad for just his second season in the league.

Good enough for a signature shoe, it turns out.