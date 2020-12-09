    Pau Gasol: Playing with Lakers, Brother Marc in NBA Comeback Would Be 'Special'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2020

    FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2013, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' Pau Gasol, left, and his brother, Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol talk to referees before an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. Gregg Popovich will coach the home team while brothers Pau and Marc Gasol will play for Team World in the NBA's first game in Africa. Popovich, the five-time champion from the San Antonio Spurs, will guide Team Africa in the Aug. 1 game in Johannesburg, the league announced Thursday, July 16, 2015. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    Pau Gasol is looking to make his return to the NBA this season and has listed the Los Angeles Lakers as a dream destination. 

    "There is meaning and history there," Gasol said of the Lakers, per Zach Lowe of ESPN. "I'm not going to lie. It would be very special, and now that my brother [Marc] is there, even more special. But I'm not in a position now to be very demanding. I don't have 10 offers on the table."

    The 40-year-old spent parts of seven seasons with the Lakers, helping the team win two titles, but he hasn't appeared in the NBA since the 2018-19 season.

    Los Angeles signed his brother, Marc Gasol, to a two-year deal earlier in the offseason.

    The signing already made history for the Lakers:

    The Gasol brothers have never played together in the NBA, but each could bring a lot of experience to the title contenders. Marc has three All-Star selections and a Defensive Player of the Year award, while Pau went to six All-Star games in his first 18 years.

    The problem for Pau is his age and his health after undergoing two surgeries to repair stress fractures in his foot. He is yet to play 5-on-5 since the surgery.

    When the veteran last played in 2019-20, he averaged just 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game across 30 appearances with the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks.

    He is still looking for another chance to play professionally, noting he could play in Europe if he doesn't get a shot in the NBA. The Spanish star called playing for Barcelona an "attractive" option in June, per Tales Azzoni of the Associated Press.

