Pau Gasol: Playing with Lakers, Brother Marc in NBA Comeback Would Be 'Special'

Pau Gasol is looking to make his return to the NBA this season and has listed the Los Angeles Lakers as a dream destination.

"There is meaning and history there," Gasol said of the Lakers, per Zach Lowe of ESPN. "I'm not going to lie. It would be very special, and now that my brother [Marc] is there, even more special. But I'm not in a position now to be very demanding. I don't have 10 offers on the table."

The 40-year-old spent parts of seven seasons with the Lakers, helping the team win two titles, but he hasn't appeared in the NBA since the 2018-19 season.

Los Angeles signed his brother, Marc Gasol, to a two-year deal earlier in the offseason.

The signing already made history for the Lakers:

The Gasol brothers have never played together in the NBA, but each could bring a lot of experience to the title contenders. Marc has three All-Star selections and a Defensive Player of the Year award, while Pau went to six All-Star games in his first 18 years.

The problem for Pau is his age and his health after undergoing two surgeries to repair stress fractures in his foot. He is yet to play 5-on-5 since the surgery.

When the veteran last played in 2019-20, he averaged just 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game across 30 appearances with the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks.

He is still looking for another chance to play professionally, noting he could play in Europe if he doesn't get a shot in the NBA. The Spanish star called playing for Barcelona an "attractive" option in June, per Tales Azzoni of the Associated Press.