Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be Available

0 of 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The NFL’s wacky weekday scheduling has created some problems for fantasy football leagues, but oddly enough, it seems helpful with the waiver wire. Typically reserved for the Tuesday following the Monday night game, in recent weeks claims have been made on Thursdays and Wednesdays. The biggest benefit of that is getting a better idea of which of your injured players might sit out and need a one-week streaming replacement instead of guessing on Tuesday who might be practicing later in the week.

Week 14 also means one thing: playoffs. In just about any standard league, the playoffs will begin in earnest this week, and the right—or wrong—waiver wire pickup could be the difference between championship pursuit and first-round disappointment. Luckily, with no more byes the rest of the season and the NFL committed not to cancel any games because of COVID-19, it’s unlikely that any players will miss time, save for an injury.

Ahead of the first week of bracket play, here are a few waiver pickups to add to your roster either as a streaming option or a consistent contributor.





