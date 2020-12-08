Video: Michael Jordan's Golf Course The Grove XXIII Delivers Drinks with Drones

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Michael Jordan's new Florida golf course, The Grove XXIII, is marrying the best in concierge technology with the level of style and comfort the basketball icon has gotten accustomed to in retirement.

Look no further than the kitchen staff, which delivers food and drink directly to patrons on the course via drone drop-off.

According to NBC Sports' Alex Shapiro, that's only the start of the amenities.

Golf carts with speeds up to 35 miles per hour take players across the course while caddies get their own scooters to race ahead and help set up shots. There's also a cigar roller in the clubhouse, and anyone who scores an eagle on Hole 6 gets a special ring commemorating Jordan's six titles.

That might be easier said than done, considering pros like Rickie Fowler have already found the course challenging.

Fowler told Golf.com:

"The shorter you hit it, the wider it is, so the tees and pins are done every day, so the golf course can play as long as you want, but they set the back tees at roughly 7,000 or 7,100 yards, and MJ just plays the back tees.

"It's a golf course where he can basically hit driver on all of the par-4s and par-5s, and if I wanna hit driver, I have to kind of put it into a little bit tighter of a spot. I can obviously play back if I want, but that obviously becomes a little bit of a disadvantage, especially if it's a hole where he's getting a stroke on. He's great with wedges in his hands, around the greens, he'll putt anyone straight up. If I'm giving him a shot, I can't then play him from the same spot he is when he's laying zero."

Getting onto the course is a challenge in itself. The site is invite-only and features fewer than 100 members. Those who do get in are given an experience they're sure to remember.