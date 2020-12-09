    NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden, P.J. Tucker

    David KenyonFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2020

    Houston Rockets guard James Harden, left, confers with forward PJ Tucker as they sit on the bench in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The beginning of the 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching, but Houston Rockets guard James Hardenone of the league's biggest starsmay be heading to a new team.

    Since the middle of November, rumors have suggested Harden is eyeing a trade out of Houston.

    Most recently, ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Harden has indicated he's interested in joining the Philadelphia 76ers, among other possibilities.

    Although the report said Philly and Houston "have had no substantive talks," the connection is obvious.

    Daryl Moreythe former Rockets general manager who traded for Harden in 2012is now the president of basketball operations in Philadelphia. Additionally, the 76ers have a pair of young All-Stars in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

    One dilemma, however, is the price.

    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    "Houston hasn't wavered in what the Rockets consider a fair asking price for Harden: a package that includes a young franchise cornerstone and a bundle of first-round picks and/or talented players on rookie contracts," the ESPN report noted.

    Given that demand, it's implausible to expect Philly can acquire Harden without dealing Simmons or Embiid. While the 76ers could package Tobias Harris and other pieces to make it work financially, the Rockets are not likely to have interest in the forward as the cornerstone of a trade.

    Harden reported to training camp Tuesday, per Wojnarowski. But even as his brief holdout is ending, the rumors will persist.

    Any trade involving Harden would have aftershocks, too.

    Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic (via the Talk North network) shared what to expect if Houston moves on from Harden.

    "If the Rockets do decide to trade James Harden," Krawczynski said, "there's going to be a fire sale on veterans there, and P.J. Tucker would be at the top of the list for the [Minnesota] Timberwolves to go after, for many teams to go after."

    Tucker is respected for his positional versatility, shooting range and defensive talent. Last year, he knocked down 36.1 percent of his threes and averaged 1.2 steals while allowing the Rockets to lean on small-ball lineups. Tucker is due approximately $8 million this season, according to HoopsHype.

    Perhaps his stay in Houston may be ending soon anyway.

    Tucker has an expiring contract and might be looking to move on. When asked about a possible extension, Tucker said: "Next question," per Kelly Iko of The Athletic

    It might mean a lot, it could mean nothing. For now, he's an important part of a team hoping to contend for a championship. But either way, the Rockets trading Harden would undoubtedly make Tucker a strong candidate to follow him out the door.

                 

    Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.

