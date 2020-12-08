    Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Responds to Barack Obama Taking Shots at Franchise

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 8, 2020

    FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2019 file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves' head coach Tom Thibodeau calls out to his team during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks are finishing a deal to make Thibodeau their coach. The person told The Associated Press, Saturday, July 25, 2020, that no contract has been signed but a deal is expected to be announced next week, ESPN first reported that the Knicks and Thibodeau were completing a five-year contract.(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
    Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

    Former President Barack Obama stopped by Showtime's Desus & Mero on Monday and couldn't help but take shots at the hosts' beloved New York Knicks—even if it came at the expense of one of his NBA pals. 

    While recalling a pick-up game between Desus Nice, The Kid Mero and New Jersey senator Corey Booker, Obama trashed the comedians' skills by telling them they're good enough to play for the Knicks. New York's first-year head coach Tom Thibodeau, who knew Obama from when he coached the Chicago Bulls, shot back Tuesday. 

    "We're going to have to work on making him a Knicks fan, that's all," Thibodeau said. "He loves the game. I think all our players in the league have great respect for him, so we're going to work on getting him to shift from being a Bulls fan to being a Knicks fan."  

    The two hosts would be happy to take Obama to a game at Madison Square Garden, but they may want to wait until Thibodeau gets the team back in the playoffs, first. As it stands, he doesn't need much more ammo to embarrass the fanbase further.  

