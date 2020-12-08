Saquon Barkley Talks Giants' Win Streak, Gillette Charity, More in B/R Exclusive

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Saquon Barkley may have envisioned himself dominating the Big Ten and thriving in the NFL as he grew up, but he never thought he would have his own razor.

Until now.

"It's amazing to be able to have my own razor," the New York Giants running back told Bleacher Report in an exclusive interview. "It's something that I never imagined growing up, so that's definitely a milestone. The razor kind of completes me. It's kind of how I am. It's clean, it's tough, it's not crazy flashy. It's how I am with my own style."

Barkley partnered with Gillette to create a limited-edition custom razor and help those in need during the holiday season.

Photo Credit: Gillette

While the Penn State product has worked with Gillette as part of the company's Every Day Is Gameday campaign in the past, this limited-edition razor is also helping Covenant House New Jersey with $1 donations every time someone enters to win it.

Gillette is giving away the Barkley razor for free through Dec. 31 and will donate up to $26,000.

"It's really an honor any time you can partner with people who have the same ideas and want to give back," Barkley said. "For them to be able to give back to Covenant House New Jersey, something that I'm very passionate about, definitely means a lot to me."

The Covenant House New Jersey has served homeless youth for 30 years and "provides comprehensive residential care and related services to help New Jersey's youth who have suffered from abuse, neglect, abandonment, homelessness and human trafficking build a life for themselves that is good."

Barkley also worked with the Covenant House New Jersey as part of the Giants' "Inspire Change Initiative" that gave fans the opportunity to virtually work out with members of the team in live-streamed sessions for donations that helped fight youth homelessness.

"I've been working with Covenant House since my rookie year, starting out with my mom," he said. "We had an idea of a way to give back, and we started inviting kids to every home game and spending quality time with them … They're definitely very close to my heart, and I'm definitely passionate about it, so for Gillette to be giving back $26,000 to Covenant House means a lot to me."

While Barkley is doing good for his community off the field, his team has hit its stride on it.

New York put its 1-7 start in the rearview mirror and is tied atop the NFC East with the Washington Football Team at 5-7 following a four-game winning streak. It has fought through plenty of adversity and was missing not only Barkley but also quarterback Daniel Jones in the most recent win over the Seattle Seahawks and is in position to challenge for the playoffs.

"How we've come together as a team," Barkley said when asked what has impressed him the most during the winning streak.

"It shows that even though we didn't start off the season how we liked, everything that we worked for is still there," he continued. "It's still within reach, and we've got to continue with that mindset and continue to have that work ethic to push each other."

Barkley also praised the offensive line and fellow running back Wayne Gallman, who is playing some of the best football of his career. Gallman ran for 135 yards against Seattle, ran for 94 yards and a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, and scored a combined three touchdowns in key divisional wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington.

Photo Credit: Gillette

COVID restrictions have prevented Barkley from being as involved with the running back room as he normally would be even while recovering from his torn ACL but added, "Any time I can talk to the guys, to try to get words of encouragement and tell them I'm proud of them, that's really the best I can do right now."

The defense has also played well and allowed fewer than 20 points in each of the last three games, including against Russell Wilson.

The only downside from New York's perspective is that Barkley is not on the field to make the team even more dangerous after he underwent knee surgery in October.

That the games are taking on extra meaning during the playoff push only makes the absence harder for Barkley, who said: "I'd love to be out there right now. I miss the game of football so much, I miss being out there with my guys and being out there with my team."

Still, the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year said his rehab process is "going well right now" because he is "attacking it like every day is game day."

Now he has his own custom razor to start every day like it is game day as well.