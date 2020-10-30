Giants' Saquon Barkley Undergoes Successful Surgery on ACL Injury

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

New York Giants star Saquon Barkley underwent surgery Friday to repair his torn ACL.

Barkley's mother, Tonya Johnson, posted a picture of the running back on Instagram, via SNY.tv:

ESPN's Jordan Raanan, The Record's Art Stapleton and Kim Jones of NFL Network provided more information on the surgery, which took place in Los Angeles:

Barkley suffered the injury in the team's Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears and was carted to the locker room. An MRI the next day confirmed he tore the ligament.

The 23-year-old was off to a slow start to the 2020 season before the injury, totaling just 34 rushing yards in 19 carries across two games. He also had 60 receiving yards but no touchdowns.

When healthy, Barkley has proved to be one of the top offensive weapons in the NFL. The 2018 No. 2 overall pick finished last year with 1,441 yards from scrimmage in just 13 games, adding eight touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

During his first season, he won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award after leading the NFL with 2,028 yards from scrimmage, adding 15 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,307 yards on 5.0 yards per carry.

Even with the Giants struggling to a pair of losing seasons, Barkley remained a difference-maker as the focal point of the offense.

Without the one-time Pro Bowler, New York has been relying on Dion Lewis, Wayne Gallman and Devonta Freeman, who is uncertain for Week 8's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after injuring his ankle.

"It's going to take all of us," Lewis said after the Bears game, per Raanan. "We got Wayne, myself, we all gotta step up. Obviously, you know, Saquon is one of the best running backs in this league, so nobody's going to be able to do what he does, what he's done. We gotta do what we can do, be ourselves and do whatever the coaches ask us to do and work hard every day."

Meanwhile, Barkley must focus on his rehab as he seeks a contract extension with one year remaining on his rookie deal (excluding a possible fifth-year option).