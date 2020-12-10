1 New Trade Idea for Every NBA Franchise

0 of 30

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The dust never really settles in the NBA.

The league is never more than one tweet away from an internet-breaking blockbuster, and even when trade season is off, the whispering persists.

It's part of what makes the Association such a fascinating study, but there can be some burnout from the constant chatter, especially when it revolves around a handful (or less) of the same recycled trade ideas.

The aim here is to be different. While staying within the realms of reality, we've come up with a novel trade idea for all 30 teams. Not all of these could be brokered at the moment due to restrictions regarding recent signings, draft picks and trade participants, but they'll all be fair game at some point during the 2020-21 season.

Enough with the technicalities, though. Let's start hypothetically changing the hoops landscape.