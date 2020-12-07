Stephen Curry: 'Everything's on the Table' for Possible New Warriors Contract

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is eligible for an extension, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, and the two-time NBA MVP said "everything's on the table" for a potential new contract.

Curry, who was drafted by the Warriors at No. 7 in 2009, said he is "fully committed" to the team and that spending whatever remains of his career in San Francisco is "a huge goal."

The 32-year-old has two years remaining on the five-year contract extension he signed in 2017 and is due $43 million this year and $45.8 million in 2021-22, per NBCSports.com.

In August, Bobby Marks of ESPN reported that Curry's max extension could take the form of a three-year deal worth $48 million in 2022-23, $51.9 million in 2023-24 and $55.7 million in 2024-25, when Curry will celebrate his 37th birthday.

"It's just understanding what the landscape is and what the situation is going into the future," Curry said Monday. "We want to be competitive, we want to be in a situation where we're competing for champions every single year. I want to be a part of it."

After the work the Warriors did this offseason—drafting James Wiseman and Nico Mannion while adding Brad Wanamaker and Kent Bazemore on the free-agent market and trading for Kelly Oubre Jr.—Curry believes that his desire to compete for the long term will work out, even as the Warriors play without Klay Thompson for the second consecutive season.

"We have enough pieces, enough talent and enough experience to surprise a lot of people this year," he said, per Drew Shiller of NBC Sports.