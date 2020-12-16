Julian Edelman Returns to Patriots Practice After Knee Injury; Out Since Week 7

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman returned to practice on Wednesday after having been sidelined since Week 7 because of a knee injury.

Earlier Wednesday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick labeled the veteran wideout as "day-to-day."

"Julian, I would put him in the day-to-day category. But when he's ready, we'll start him," Belichick said, per CBSBoston.com. "And if he's not ready, we'll keep working until he's ready."

Edelman underwent knee surgery in late October.

The three-time Super Bowl champion, who was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft, has seen his 11th year in the league marred by injury. After collecting 315 yards on 21 receptions through six games, he was sidelined with a knee problem.

When Edelman was eligible to return in Week 12, he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The 34-year-old is an integral part of the Patriots offense, which he has led in receiving yards since 2016—not counting the 2017 season, when he tore his ACL during a preseason game and missed the year.

In his absence, Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers have stepped in to lead New England's receivers.

Byrd, who signed with the Patriots this offseason after three years in Carolina and a stint in Arizona, has 566 yards and a touchdown on 42 receptions, while Meyers has 505 yards on 42 receptions in his second year with the team.

New England (6-7) currently sits two games out of a playoff spot with three weeks to play.